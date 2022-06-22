LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The LaGrange Police Department is searching for a missing juvenile female and is asking for public help to locate her.

Zyariah Brewer, 15, was last seen on Monday around 10 p.m. on Edgewood Avenue in LaGrange, Georgia.

Investigators describe Brewer as 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 140 pounds, having brown eyes and long black curly hair. Brewer was last seen wearing a black shirt and blue jean shorts.

Authorities urge anyone with information concerning Brewer’s whereabouts to contact the Lagrange Police Department at 706-883-2603 or the Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.