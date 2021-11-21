LaGrange police officer sustains broken bones while attempting to arrest man with active warrants

The student’s body was found when a refuse truck emptied a waste receptacle from the building’s ground floor. (Getty Images)

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — A LaGrange police officer sustained multiple injuries while attempting to arrest a man with multiple active warrants.

On Nov. 20, around 4:30 p.m., Officer Densmore of the LaGrange Police Department was driving near New Franklin Road when she saw 27-year-old Mitchell Muirhead, who she knew to have active warrants for Violation of Family Violence Order and Obstruction of an Officer.

She attempted to take him into custody when he began to struggle to get free. During this struggle, Densmore sustained broken bones in her hand.

Muirhead broke free and left the area on-foot. Warrants for his arrest were issued.

He was later located and arrested in Coweta county. He was moved to the Troup County Jail, and charged for Aggravated Battery on a Police Officer and Felony Obstruction of an Officer.

Officer Densmore’s injuries were treated at WellStar West Georgia Medical Center. She was later released.