LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — LaGrange Police responded to a call regarding suspect, Travis Gates, who allegedly pointed a gun at someone from their silver vehicle.

Officers caught up to the described vehicle and initiated a traffic stop. Gates parked in a church parking lot and, when approached by officers, proceeded to drive off.

While driving off, Gates drove through a chain-link fence on private property. The officers pursued Gates on foot, who exited the silver vehicle and began fleeing.

Another officer sighted Gates and proceeded to pursue him on-foot. He was then arrested.

Upon searching Gate’s vehicle, officers found an “Orbeez Splatball water bead blaster” that had been pointed at the original complainant. According to LaGrange Police, Gates faces the following offenses:

Pointing a gun at another

Criminal damage to property

Fleeing & attempting to elude

Reckless driving

Driving without a valid license

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the LaGrange Police Department at (706) 883-2620 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at (706) 812-1000.