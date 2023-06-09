LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – On Friday, the LaGrange Police Department (LPD) announced it would host “Coffee with a Cop” as a way to allow citizens to discuss ongoing issues in the community.

According to LaGrange Police, the event is an attempt to bring the police force and community members together over coffee to discuss community issues and “learn more about each other.”

“The reason we wanted to host this initiative is to continue to break down barriers between police officers and the citizens we serve,” said LaGrange Police Officer Bryant Mosley.

“We are excited to promote this opportunity where citizens can ask us questions and get to know the officers that are serving them. This is part of the foundation of community policing.”

The event is free and open to the public and will take place at Local Groundz, located at 407 North Greenwood Street in LaGrange, Georgia, on June 22 at 10 a.m.

LPD plans to continue to hold the weekly event on July 13, 20, and 27 at the Local Groundz, and all events will start at 10 a.m.