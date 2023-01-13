LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – LaGrange Strong is asking for donations to help supply those in need.
The organization is asking for the following donations:
- totes (All sizes)
- bottled water
- cleaning supplies
- gift cards
- toiletry items
- trash bags (heavy duty)
- tarps
- hygiene products
All items listed can be donated to the Confidence Missionary Baptist Church at 705 Colquitt St. The organization will accept donations daily from 9 am through 6 pm.
Monetary donations are also accepted on behalf of LaGrange Strong using the following payment tags:
- Cash app – $AnthonyMauriceTally
- Venmo – @Anthony-Tally-9