LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – LaGrange Strong is asking for donations to help supply those in need.

The organization is asking for the following donations:

  • totes (All sizes)
  • bottled water
  • cleaning supplies
  • gift cards
  • toiletry items
  • trash bags (heavy duty)
  • tarps
  • hygiene products

All items listed can be donated to the Confidence Missionary Baptist Church at 705 Colquitt St. The organization will accept donations daily from 9 am through 6 pm.

Monetary donations are also accepted on behalf of LaGrange Strong using the following payment tags:

  • Cash app – $AnthonyMauriceTally
  • Venmo – @Anthony-Tally-9