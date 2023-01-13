LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – LaGrange Strong is asking for donations to help supply those in need.

The organization is asking for the following donations:

totes (All sizes)

bottled water

cleaning supplies

gift cards

toiletry items

trash bags (heavy duty)

tarps

hygiene products

All items listed can be donated to the Confidence Missionary Baptist Church at 705 Colquitt St. The organization will accept donations daily from 9 am through 6 pm.

Monetary donations are also accepted on behalf of LaGrange Strong using the following payment tags: