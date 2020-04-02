LaGrange woman’s wedding plans change after an unexpected guest arrived

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – A LaGrange bride has postponed her wedding due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Ashley Horton was in the final stages of planning when an unexpected guest arrived, COVID-19. Horton’s wedding was scheduled for April 11 at the Barn at Three Oaks.

On March 23, Governor Brian Kemp issued a ban on gatherings of more than ten people. Horton’s biggest nightmare came true and she had to postpone her dream wedding.

“Two weeks of a lot of tears, every time the RSVP would roll through the mail, I would get upset again,” Horton said. “I’m only smiling to keep the tears away, I mean I have wanted to get married for so long now and it’s ruined by something no one has any control over. So again I have to keep smiling.”

Horton said she and her soon-to be husband will celebrate with a small gathering, as she is prepared for her magical wedding. She said it’s important for people to stay at home, and she’s hopeful life will return to normal.