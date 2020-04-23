Lawsuit seeks to push back already delayed Georgia primary

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV)- The coronavirus forcing forced Georgia’s Secretary of State to move an already delayed primary to early June.

But now — a new lawsuit seeks to force him to push that date back another three weeks to June 30. What happened in Wisconsin recently is cited as one reason. At least seven people – six voters and a poll worker – contracted the virus after the April 7 primary in that state was held , with voters in close proximity in some cases.

In Georgia , the lawsuit from the Coalition for Good Governance says new procedures must be put in place and that the state needs to provide protective equipment to poll workers and masks to voters that may not have one.

It says six foot distances between voters should be required — and most importantly — charges that Georgia’s new ballot marking system should not be used because a voter touches so many things to use this system.

It says paper ballots should be handed out at the polling place instead for the safety of all involved.

“When we saw what happened in Wisconsin, it was at that point that we began to say we’ve got to find a way to challenge the election officials,” Marilyn Marks with the Coalition for Good Governance. “And when they wouldn’t do anything – we’ve asked and asked – and then we said, ‘We’ve got to finally go to court. Georgia cannot be another Wisconsin.’”

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of five Georgia voters and contends that a delay until June 30 would give the state more time to institute safety measures to protect workers and voters.

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is encouraging people to vote by mail.