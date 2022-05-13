

ATLANTA (AP) – The lawyer for a Georgia man scheduled to be executed next week says her client has significant cognitive impairments that likely contributed to his crimes and has suffered horrific abuse in prison. She argues that means his life should be spared.

Virgil Delano Presnell Jr. killed an eight-year-old girl and raped her ten-year-old friend after abducting them as they walked home from school in Cobb County, just outside Atlanta, on May 4, 1976.

Presnell is scheduled to be executed Tuesday, May 17, 2022.

The five-member parole board, which is the only authority in Georgia that can commute a death sentence, has scheduled a closed-door clemency hearing Monday to consider his case.