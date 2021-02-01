 

 

Limited supply of COVID-19 vaccine brings 106 year old Roswell woman to Americus

AMERICUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A 106-year-old woman can now boast she’s had her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, but she had to travel 160 miles to get it.

Flossie Johnson’s daughter drove her the nearly 3 hours from Roswell, Georgia to Phoebe Sumter Hospital in Americus for the vaccine. Appointments were hard to come by in the Metro Atlanta area.

A hospital spokesperson said while they were happy to accommodate Flossie Johnson, their focus going forward would be to those who live in Southwest Georgia first because of the limited supply of the vaccine.

Health officials say since supplies are limited, those able to drive to other cities may have to in order to get the vaccine.

