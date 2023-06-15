COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The 78th Annual Miss Georgia Scholarship and Miss Georgia’s Teen Competitions kicked off their first day of preliminaries with multiple scholarships awarded.
Below is a list containing scholarships awarded to multiple contestants.
Miss Georgia Teen:
- Preliminary Talent Award $200 Scholarship – Miss Cobb County’s Teen Charlie Key, who performed a Broadway vocal.
- Newcomers Preliminary Talent Award $100 Scholarship – Miss Greater Atlanta’s Teen, Carrington Manous, who performed a lyrical dance.
- Preliminary Evening Gown Award $100 Scholarship – Miss Historic Gwinnett’s Teen Trinity Bledsoe
Miss Georgia:
- Preliminary Talent Award $500 Scholarship – Miss Capitol City Tara Schiphof, who performed a lyrical dance.
- Newcomers Preliminary Talent Award $250 Scholarship – Miss Crossroads of the South Mary Margret McNeil, who performed a classical vocal.
- Betty Cantrell Preliminary Evening Gown Award $300 Scholarship – Miss Empire of the South Rosa Campos