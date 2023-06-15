COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The 78th Annual Miss Georgia Scholarship and Miss Georgia’s Teen Competitions kicked off their first day of preliminaries with multiple scholarships awarded.

Below is a list containing scholarships awarded to multiple contestants.

Miss Georgia Teen:

Preliminary Talent Award $200 Scholarship – Miss Cobb County’s Teen Charlie Key, who performed a Broadway vocal.

Newcomers Preliminary Talent Award $100 Scholarship – Miss Greater Atlanta’s Teen, Carrington Manous, who performed a lyrical dance.

Preliminary Evening Gown Award $100 Scholarship – Miss Historic Gwinnett’s Teen Trinity Bledsoe

Miss Georgia: