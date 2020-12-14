LIVE | Electors to cast votes at Georgia State Capitol

ATLANTA (WJBF) – On Monday, Georgia’s Presidential electors will meet in Atlanta to cast their Electoral College votes for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.
The votes are scheduled to be cast at Noon.
We will be streaming the vote live with a replay shortly after it concludes.
