LIVE | Georgia Gov. Kemp holds Tuesday news conference on COVID vaccines, Capitol security

ATLANTA (WJBF) – Georgia Governor Brian Kemp and Dr. Kathleen Toomey will give an update on COVID-19 response and vaccine distribution in Georgia, Tuesday afternoon.
The Governor will also discuss Georgia State Capitol security.
The news conference begins at 4 p.m.
We’ll have a replay shortly after it concludes.
