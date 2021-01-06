 

LIVE | Georgia Governor Kemp holds press conference

Georgia
Posted: / Updated:

(WJBF) – Georgia Governor Brian Kemp and Lt. Governor Geoff Duncan are set to hold a press conference Wednesday afternoon.

It’s set to take place at 5 p.m.

MORE TOP STORIES:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

51° / 39°
Clear
Clear 0% 51° 39°

Thursday

51° / 43°
Rain
Rain 98% 51° 43°

Friday

47° / 34°
Cloudy
Cloudy 24% 47° 34°

Saturday

50° / 28°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 6% 50° 28°

Sunday

53° / 35°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 7% 53° 35°

Monday

52° / 41°
Showers
Showers 46% 52° 41°

Tuesday

54° / 37°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 54° 37°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

51°

6 PM
Mostly Clear
1%
51°

48°

7 PM
Mostly Clear
1%
48°

46°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
46°

45°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
45°

44°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
44°

43°

11 PM
Cloudy
1%
43°

42°

12 AM
Cloudy
1%
42°

43°

1 AM
Cloudy
2%
43°

43°

2 AM
Cloudy
2%
43°

42°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
42°

42°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
42°

41°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
41°

41°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
41°

41°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
41°

41°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
41°

42°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
42°

45°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
45°

47°

11 AM
Few Showers
32%
47°

49°

12 PM
Showers
40%
49°

50°

1 PM
Rain
77%
50°

50°

2 PM
Rain
89%
50°

49°

3 PM
Rain
98%
49°

49°

4 PM
Rain
83%
49°

49°

5 PM
Light Rain
70%
49°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories