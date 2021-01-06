LIVE | Georgia Governor Kemp holds press conference

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJBF) A Georgia congressman says he is safe during protests in the nation's capitol. "Everyone is safe," Rep. Rick Allen said in a text to WJBF NewsChannel 6's Brad Means Wednesday afternoon.

The protests escalated after a planned rally that included remarks from President Trump. Thousands of the president's supporters were in Washington, D.C. to protest the recent election and pending congressional count of electoral votes. Things escalated after the official rally as people stormed the Capitol building during the vote count. The count was suspended and lawmakers were evacuated.