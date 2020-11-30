LIVE | Georgia Sec of State Office holds press conference

SYLVANIA, Ga. (WSAV) - Screven County's chief judge has awarded a bond to the former Georgia State Patrol trooper accused in the fatal shooting of Julian Lewis.

Jacob Thompson was granted a $100,000 bond Monday, according to an order by Screven County Chief Judge F. Gates Peed. He must stay within the Ogeechee Judicial Circuit and cannot contact Lewis' family or any witnesses in the case, among other conditions, Peed ordered.