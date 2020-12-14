 

 

LIVE | Georgia Secretary of State’s Office holds press conference

Georgia
ATLANTA (WJBF) – Georgia’s Secretary of State’s Office is holding a press conference Monday afternoon.

Earlier today, Georgia’s 16 Electoral College votes were cast for Democrat Joe Biden for president.

The vote formally seals Biden’s win in Georgia, the battleground state where he beat President Donald Trump by about 12,000 votes.

The result of the November election was confirmed by two recounts, including an audit that triggered a full hand tally of ballots.

