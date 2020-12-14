ATLANTA (WJBF) – Georgia’s Secretary of State’s Office is holding a press conference Monday afternoon.
Earlier today, Georgia’s 16 Electoral College votes were cast for Democrat Joe Biden for president.
The vote formally seals Biden’s win in Georgia, the battleground state where he beat President Donald Trump by about 12,000 votes.
The result of the November election was confirmed by two recounts, including an audit that triggered a full hand tally of ballots.
MORE TOP STORIES:
- LIVE | Georgia Secretary of State’s Office holds press conference
- Peter D. Leary named Acting US Attorney for Middle District of Georgia
- LIVE | Electors to cast votes at Georgia State Capitol
- “We Got Power” drive-in tailgate aims to mobilize young voters
- First Baptist Church hosts drive-thru Christmas event
- Raphael Warnock comes to Columbus before early voting begins
- Sumter County Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting
- Georgia police chief arrested, accused of excessive force