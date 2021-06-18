LIVE: Small plane crashes in St. Mary’s River

ST. MARY’S, Ga. (WSAV) – A small engine plane has crashed in the St. Marys River, officials say.

The St. Mary’s Police Department says the plane crashed into the marsh located on the Florida side of the river.

According to the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office in Florida, reports of the plane crash came in around noon. Witnesses say they saw two people on board and that the plane came down quickly.

A dive team has been requested to the scene to aid in recovery efforts. Emergency crews are also set up at Howard Gilman Waterfront Park.

This story is developing. Check back on this page for updates.