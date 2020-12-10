Vice President Pence stopping by Augusta for rally

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Vice President Pence making his way to the Garden City.

Vice President Pence will be stopping in Augusta for a “Defend the Majority” rally, to support Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler in their re-election campaigns.

The event begins at 2 p.m. at the Augusta Regional Airport.

We will be streaming the event live once it kicks off.

