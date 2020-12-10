 

 

Vice President Pence stopping by Augusta for rally

Georgia
Posted: / Updated:

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Vice President Pence making his way to the Garden City.

Vice President Pence will be stopping in Augusta for a “Defend the Majority” rally, to support Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler in their re-election campaigns.

The event begins at 2 p.m. at the Augusta Regional Airport.

We will be streaming the event live once it kicks off.

MORE TOP STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

71° / 40°
Mostly clear
Mostly clear 10% 71° 40°

Friday

69° / 51°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 69° 51°

Saturday

71° / 53°
Afternoon showers
Afternoon showers 50% 71° 53°

Sunday

70° / 48°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 70° 48°

Monday

57° / 40°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 20% 57° 40°

Tuesday

58° / 45°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 58° 45°

Wednesday

56° / 33°
A few morning showers
A few morning showers 50% 56° 33°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

69°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
69°

67°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
67°

62°

6 PM
Clear
0%
62°

57°

7 PM
Clear
0%
57°

54°

8 PM
Clear
0%
54°

52°

9 PM
Clear
0%
52°

49°

10 PM
Clear
0%
49°

47°

11 PM
Clear
10%
47°

46°

12 AM
Clear
10%
46°

45°

1 AM
Clear
10%
45°

44°

2 AM
Clear
10%
44°

44°

3 AM
Clear
10%
44°

43°

4 AM
Clear
10%
43°

42°

5 AM
Clear
10%
42°

41°

6 AM
Clear
10%
41°

41°

7 AM
Clear
10%
41°

42°

8 AM
Sunny
10%
42°

46°

9 AM
Sunny
10%
46°

53°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
53°

58°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
58°

62°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
62°

65°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
65°

66°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
66°

67°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
67°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories