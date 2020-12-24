Local 24-year-old shares holiday magic through Christmas cards

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Beau Tillotson is no stranger to adversity. He has suffered from epilepsy and seizures since he was nine months old. However, Tillotson isn’t letting this stop him from spreading some holiday magic.

This holiday season, he is using his small business, “Beau’s Cards,” to share his hand-painted Christmas cards with the world.

Tillotson’s art is a safe, therapeutic way to express his creativity. His family noticed his talents at a young age, and encouraged him to pursue his passion.

He began by doing art commissions for his family members, and has now expanded to creating his hand-painted cards for every occasion. From birthday cards to thank-you cards, Tillotson sells his cards in pre-packaged sets of four. Each card includes an encouraging scripture.

Because Tillotson’s seizures can happen anywhere at any time, he isn’t able to hold a regular job. His family has to be on alert and keep their eyes on him to make sure they can go to his aid in the event of a seizure.

“He’s been in the hospital multiple times,” Isaac Tillotson, Beau’s father said. “In 2017, he was at Columbus Regional Hospital in the hospital for almost a month, in intensive care for almost two weeks. He was on life support. So we’re very honestly just grateful to have him because it was a very difficult time and we weren’t sure that we were going to be able to keep Beau for very long.”

Tillotson hopes that his cards can spread joy to people during the holidays and beyond.

“I can help impact others through design or a card that they purchased and to make them smile and just be enlightened that someone cares about them,” Tillotson said.

For anyone interested in purchasing Beau’s Cards, he accepts orders through his email: TillotsonBeau1996@gmail.com.