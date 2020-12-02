Local business opens Christmas tree farm early for the holidays

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)- Kimi Farms opened up the weekend before Thanksgiving, which is the earliest they ever have. They’ve received Facebook messages since early November with people already inquiring about when they would open up.

“I think everyone wants this year behind us… everybody wants to celebrate on the way out, so I think people are getting in the Christmas spirit 1: Because it’s Christmas, but 2: Because it’s a reason to finally celebrate,” Gilbert Miller, owner of Kimi Farms said.

Miller knows that people have been struggling because of the pandemic, so he has made sure to keep costs as low as possible.

His uncle started the business about 40 years ago and Miller has been working at Kimi Farms since he was 12 years old. In addition to Christmas trees, they sell wreaths, garlands and wooden folk art reindeer.

Once a customer selects a tree, the staff at Kimi Farms carry the tree to the cutting tent to cut the bottom. For customers that bring in their tree stand, the staff can measure and make sure the stand fits or can assemble the tree into the stand. From there, they bundle up the tree and load it into the customer’s car.

Kimi Farms additionally offers home delivery, where they can help move around furniture to make room for your tree, or driveway delivery, where they drop the tree off in front of your home.

Miller’s goal is to make sure customers have a positive and hassle free experience when shopping for their tree and this attitude resonates with his employees as well.

“I love just helping people and helping people have a really good Christmas and helping them get their perfect tree so we can just make things a little bit easier especially with all this Coronavirus going around,” Blake Foster, a worker at Kimi Farms, said.

Kimi Farms is not letting the pandemic stop them from spreading some Christmas cheer, and they are hoping that people come out to support their local business while getting their homes ready for the holidays.