Local business owner provide mask to Troup County Hospitals

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – A local business owner is using her talent to help

fight COVID-19 as the coronavirus pandemic continues to expand across Georgia.

Pennie Willingham is the owner of Hometown Quilt Shop in Hogansville.

But Willingham is no longer teaching her quilt making classes, instead she is making medical masks for local hospitals. She started making the masks after she heard there was a shortage Willingham has donated over 150 just this week.

The world needs more love, and this one way she’s spreading love, Willingham told News 3.

“What inspired me to do the mask, I can’t support our country in very many ways, but I can sew,” Willingham said. “I can take people, one person, at a time with a mask. If It’s just a little bit I can do. I feel like that’s what God put me here to do.”

Willingham said any money she earns from in- store sales of the masks will be used to buy more supplies for the masks that will be delivered to local hospitals .