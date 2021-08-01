Local church to host back to school vaccination clinic in Americus

AMERICUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Saturday, August 14, Georgia residents over the age of 12 are invited to participate in a COVID vaccination clinic.
Phoebe Mobile Wellness Clinic will be providing vaccinations at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. at 411 Cotton Avenue in Americus.
Anticipating attendees are encouraged to schedule an appointment at 229-312-MYMD.
Walk-ins are accepted but photo identification is required.
All recipients;
- will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms
- will be required to wear a mask
- will only be able to bring one person with them into the check-in and vaccination area if it is medically necessary
- will be asked to remain in observation area for 15 minutes after receiving the vaccine.