 

Local church to host back to school vaccination clinic in Americus

Georgia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AMERICUS, Ga. (WRBL)   Saturday, August 14, Georgia residents over the age of 12 are invited to participate in a COVID vaccination clinic.

Phoebe Mobile Wellness Clinic will be providing vaccinations at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. at 411 Cotton Avenue in Americus.

Anticipating attendees are encouraged to schedule an appointment at 229-312-MYMD.

Walk-ins are accepted but photo identification is required.

All recipients;

  • will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms
  • will be required to wear a mask
  • will only be able to bring one person with them into the check-in and vaccination area if it is medically necessary
  • will be asked to remain in observation area for 15 minutes after receiving the vaccine.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CORONAVIRUS Tweet Feed

; ; ; ;

Recent Columbus Forecast Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories