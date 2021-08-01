Local church to host back to school vaccination clinic in Americus

AMERICUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Saturday, August 14, Georgia residents over the age of 12 are invited to participate in a COVID vaccination clinic.

Phoebe Mobile Wellness Clinic will be providing vaccinations at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. at 411 Cotton Avenue in Americus.

Anticipating attendees are encouraged to schedule an appointment at 229-312-MYMD.

Walk-ins are accepted but photo identification is required.

