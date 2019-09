COLUMBUS, Ga. — Flat Rock Park is commonly used for biking, hiking and disc golf.

There’s always a steady flow of traffic, which is why the group wants to add a “bark park”.

They say the oncoming traffic is dangerous and they want to give pet owners a place where their dogs can run freely.

The project will be privately funded by the group and local sponsors.

There will be separate areas for the smaller and larger dogs.

