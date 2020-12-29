Local gyms hoping new year will bring financial recovery

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)- Local gyms are hoping the new year will help them recover from the financial toll of the pandemic.

In March, many local gyms had to close their doors in response to COVID-19. The lockdown directly impacted the fitness industry as a whole.

“It was trying to roll with the punches as they came and figure out how to survive,” Owner of Snap Fitness, Bryan Hatcher, said.

State and local officials branded gyms as high-risk venues for infection.

As gyms were able to reopen, they had to make significant changes to ensure the safety of their clients. Cleanliness became of utmost importance to gym owners, but maintaining the clean standard of the gym required additional time and money.

According to Darrel Wright, owner of Wright Way Fitness in Columbus, these efforts are worthwhile when he is able to ensure the comfort of his clients.

“We want them to feel that they can trust us and they do trust us because they watch us clean… they see what we’re doing,” Wright said. “They see all of the precautions and measures we’re taking to keep them healthy.

This new standard of “clean” requires more resources, but both gym owners believe that they will still be taking these precautions in the new year.

As people begin to brainstorm their New Year’s resolutions, these local gyms are hoping that people use 2021 as a year to make fitness a priority.

They are hoping that sign-ups for the new year will help to make up for some of the money lost at the beginning of this pandemic.