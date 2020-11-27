Local organization helping Honduran hurricane victims

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Just two weeks after Hurricane Eta wreaked havoc on Honduras, the country was struck by a second hurricane that left complete destruction in its path.

Hurricane Eta brought widespread flooding to Honduras and many people had to flee from their homes. Hurricane Iota, a category 4 hurricane, struck shortly after.

The hardest hit area was San Pedro Sula, which is where Columbus’ Howard and Marvina Hooper have a house called Casa David. Though Casa David was spared in the hurricane, the rest of San Pedro Sula faces complete devastation.

“All of the agriculture is gone, homes are flooded, people are suffering in a way that is unbelievable,” Marvina Hooper, Founder of Casa David, said. “Some people had family members to go stay with, but a lot of people had nobody.”

Casa David is a ministry in Tegucigalpa and San Pedro Sula Honduras. Much like a Ronald McDonald House, it provides a safe home for family members who bring their loved ones to the hospital.

Years ago, the Hoopers traveled to Honduras and witnessed the plight of people who traveled from different parts of the country while their loved ones were in the hospital. These family members often slept on the floors in the lobby of the hospital since they could not afford a place to stay and were so far from home.

In 2013, Marvina Hooper read a book that asked “What is the dream God has given to you… that you have never done anything about… that you could never do unless He does it through you?”

She instantly thought of her experience in Honduras and decided she needed to give those families a safe place to stay. The idea of Casa David was born.

Casa David provides those families with food, prayers and a safe place to rest. Over 18,000 guests have stayed at the home in the past seven years.

Right now they are serving 55 people, which includes eight nurses working on the frontlines of COVID-19.

“Just imagine them, how exhausted [they are] with COVID and now having their homes lost,” Carmen Valladarez, Director of Events at Casa David, said. “So we have those nurses in our home and I think we need to care for them because they have to go back to work. Even though the hurricane passed you know they have to go back and work.”

The Hoopers opened their San Pedro Sula location three years ago and are now looking to open another house in Antigua, Guatemala near a local hospital.

Casa David is currently accepting donations, which will go directly to these families to help them rebuild and eventually return back to their homes. Other ways to give include offering encouragement and prayers through Instagram and Facebook.