Local political parties make their push in senate runoff

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Today is the voter registration deadline for the January 5 special election. With all eyes on Georgia, Muscogee County political committees are working to mobilize voters.

Local political committees are having to balance COVID-19 safety with spreading information about the upcoming U.S. Senate runoff. Volunteers are working remotely to continue campaign efforts.

“I mean we make thousands and thousands of phone calls a week encouraging people to vote,” Muscogee County Republican Party chairman, Alton Russell said. “We’ve encouraged them to be sure that they do vote and we want people to vote early.”

Both the Democratic and Republican parties continue to emphasize the significance of this election.

“Election fatigue is a thing totally legitimate,” Muscogee County Democrats chairwoman Laura Walker said. “The importance of this election and what it could do for my family, for your family, for our neighbors, for our state, and for the whole country has been such a huge motivator.”

Early voting begins for the January runoff starts on December 14.

“It’s really not over yet,” Russell said. “The American process and the voter process in this country is better than anywhere in the world.”

Voters can register online through the Secretary of State’s office by December 7 or through a postage-paid voter registration application by mail.