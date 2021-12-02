Local technical school recognized as Best Community College in Georgia, third year in a row

AMERICUS, Ga. (WRBL) – South Georgia Technical College (SGTC) takes the top spot as the best community college in Georgia by Niche’s best college rankings for 2022.

The technical school isn’t new to the top spot, this is the third year the technical school brought home the number one ranking.

The honors didn’t stop there, SGTC was also listed as number 48 for best community college in America by Niche as well.

President of South Georgia Technical College, Dr. John Watford says the success is all thanks to the wonderful staff and students.

“South Georgia Tech cares about our students. We believe in our mission of occupational education. Our faculty are devoted, and I tell students, our faculty could make a lot more money doing what they teach, but they choose to teach because they realize that changing peoples’ lives for the better has so much meaning,” said Dr. Watford.

Dr. Watford says what separates them from other schools is their commitment to getting students ready for the workforce.

“We do embrace the occupational education. We realize that people still want to gain skills using their minds and their hands together. One of the other things that separates us is our partnerships with business and industry. Business and industry look to us for them to hire our trained employees,” said Dr. Watford.

Dr. Watford says the future is bright with the staff they have at SGTC and the community they have supporting them in Americus.

More than 800 schools were revived by Niche for these rankings, by analyzing reviews, report cards, and profiles.

Those interested in applying are encouraged to contact Americus’ SGTC admissions office at 229-931-2394.