 

 

Loeffler concedes Senate runoff to Warnock

Georgia

by: WSAV Staff

Posted: / Updated:

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Sen. Kelly Loeffler has conceded the Georgia runoff election to Rev. Raphael Warnock, who was declared the winner early Wednesday morning.

In a video shared on her social media accounts Thursday, the Republican senator said she called Warnock to wish him well serving the Peach State.

“While my heart breaks at not being able to continue to serve Georgia and America, I’m tremendously proud of all we achieved together,” she said.

Loeffler said she intends to “stay in this fight for freedom, for our values, and for the future of this great country.”

Gov. Brian Kemp appointed Loeffler in December 2019 after Sen. Johnny Isakson resigned for health reasons.

“Marty, the girls, and I are very proud of her many accomplishments on behalf of all Georgians and deeply appreciate her willingness to answer the call to public service,” the governor tweeted after Loeffler’s video announcement.

He added: “I congratulate Senator-elect Warnock on his historic election to the U.S. Senate and look forward to working together on behalf of all Georgians.”

With Loeffler’s loss and GOP Sen. David Perdue’s to Jon Ossoff, Democrats will control the Senate majority.

