Loeffler to face Warnock in runoff for Senate seat

Georgia
Posted: / Updated:

ATLANTA, Ga. (WRBL) – Senator Kelly Loeffler is headed in to a runoff election for the Georgia U.S. Senate seat. The Republican front-runner will face Raphael Warnock in the runoff election.

We expect reaction later in the day Wednesday from Senator Kelly Loeffler. But we did ask her about the race during her Election Day visit to Columbus on Tuesday.

Loeffler was appointed to the Senate seat after longtime Senator Johnny Isakson retired last year.

“Well I got into this race to work for the people of Georgia, to defend the American dream. That’s been my focus, I didn’t get into this race to run against republicans. I ran against the radical left and the policies they trying to advance,” said Loeffler.

Tuesday night, Loeffler’s team gathered in Buckhead to watch election results as they came in.

