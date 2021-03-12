 

Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office: Deputy shoots and kills man during knife attack

Georgia
Posted: / Updated:
bullet_18819

VALDOSTA, Ga. (AP) – A south Georgia sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a man Friday that the sheriff said was attacking a second deputy with a knife.

Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk says the shooting happened before noon at an apartment complex in Valdosta.

He says the deputies were trying to serve papers on the assailant and that the second deputy “took defensive action to protect the other deputy.”

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says it has launched an inquiry, as is customary in most police shootings in Georgia.

GBI says no deputies were injured.

It’s the 15th police shooting the GBI has investigated this year, and the fourth in which someone died.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

71° / 51°
Smoke
Smoke 0% 71° 51°

Saturday

83° / 53°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 7% 83° 53°

Sunday

83° / 58°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 7% 83° 58°

Monday

78° / 62°
PM Showers
PM Showers 46% 78° 62°

Tuesday

75° / 61°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 72% 75° 61°

Wednesday

75° / 61°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 74% 75° 61°

Thursday

68° / 45°
Rain
Rain 64% 68° 45°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

68°

8 PM
Clear
1%
68°

65°

9 PM
Clear
1%
65°

62°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
1%
62°

61°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
1%
61°

58°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
58°

57°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
57°

55°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
55°

55°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
55°

54°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
54°

53°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
53°

52°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
52°

52°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
52°

54°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
54°

61°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
61°

68°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
68°

73°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
73°

76°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
76°

78°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
78°

80°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
80°

81°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
81°

82°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
82°

81°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
81°

80°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
80°

77°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
77°

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories