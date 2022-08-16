LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – On Monday, the LaGrange Police Department (LPD) publicly addressed a recent citizen complaint claiming a LaGrange Police Officer and Investigator used excessive force while detaining a LaGrange resident.

On Aug. 11, Brittany Higgins filed a citizen complaint with LPD alleging that Officer Matthew Turner and Investigator Brandon Dorsey used excessive force while arresting Broderick Brown.

According to the police department, the Office of Professional Standards initiated an investigation following a request from Chief Dekmar. The investigation revealed that there is not any factual basis supporting the allegations against Turner and Dorsey.

Injuries sustained by Brown are consistent with individuals who resist arrest by fleeing on foot, being taken to the ground by responding officers, and continuously resisting during attempts to handcuff.

Authorities say Brown has a lengthy criminal history concerning felony drug and weapon-related violations. At the time of Brown’s arrest, he was considered a wanted individual.

The LaGrange Police Department says the following occurred during the detainment of Brown:

Brown attempted to evade arrest through a rear door.

Brown provided Officer Turner with a false name.

Brown fled from Officer Turner and engaged in a foot pursuit.

Brown had to be physically taken to the ground by Officer Turner to execute the arrest warrants.

Brown refused to obey commands from Officer Turner to submit to handcuffing.

Brown pulled his hands and arms away from Officer Turner and struggled to prevent handcuffing.

Brown refused the repeated commands of Investigator Dorsey to submit to handcuffing.

Brown returned to his feet, ignoring Investigator Dorsey’s and Officer Turner’s commands to submit to handcuffing.

Brown had to be physically placed back on the ground.

Brown had to be physically restrained by Officer Turner and Investigator Dorsey to secure him in handcuffs successfully.

The LPD also provided body camera footage showing the arrest of Brown; which can be found here:

For more information regarding this incident, contact Captain Andree Robinson at 706-883-2616 or androbinson@lagrangega.org. You can also contact Lieutenant Karen Sanders at 706-883-2678 or ksanders@lagrangega.org.