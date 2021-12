Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Macon has broken a record for annual homicides.

WMAZ-TV reports that the city saw its 53rd homicide over the weekend — the most since the FBI began tracking annual crime numbers.

The station reports that Macon recorded 52 homicides in all of 2020.

At a news conference on Monday, Macon-Bibb County Mayor Lester Miller said the homicide number includes accidental or unintentional killings, and the city actually has 42 murders so far this year.