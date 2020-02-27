Mail thefts under investigation in Troup County

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The LaGrange Police Department is investigating multiple instances of thefts involving items being stolen from mailboxes.

The mail thefts occurred at homes on Lakeshore Drive, Piney Woods Drive, and Country Club Drive.

Police began their investigation on Sunday after reports of stolen mail in those areas.

Police have identified Kimberly Towler, Dontes Delaney, Isacc Spradlin, and two juveniles as suspects.

Detectives say when they searched the suspects’ home, they found a significant amount of stolen mail and property dating as far back as August 2019.

Police say this is an active investigation and anyone who believes they might have had items stolen should contact the LaGrange Police Department or the Troup County Sheriff’s Officer to report the incident.