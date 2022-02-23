YORK, Neb. – Authorities in southeastern Nebraska say a man trying to smoke drugs in a bus bathroom accidentally set himself and the bus on fire.

The York News-Times reports that the incident happened early Saturday aboard a Burlington Trailways bus on Interstate 80 in York County.

Sheriff’s officials say deputies and firefighters were called for reports of a motor coach bus fire and found the bus on the side of the road.

They put out a fire in the bus’s bathroom with fire extinguisher.

Investigators say the fire was started by a 33-year-old man from Brunswick, Georgia, who suffered upper body burns in the fire and was taken to a York hospital before he was arrested on suspicion of arson and possession of a controlled substance.