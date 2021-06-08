Man accused of stealing historic doorknob from Tybee Island Lighthouse

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – Police are working to identify a man accused of stealing a historic brass doorknob from the Tybee Island Lighthouse.

Last Thursday, the lighthouse crew discovered the 155-year-old doorknob went missing from the observation deck door at the top of the tower.

“We hate to think that someone stole it but, since it has not been found, it looks as if it’s a possibility,” a Facebook post from Tybee Lighthouse reads. “If you have any information please call 912-786-5801. No questions asked.”

According to the Tybee Island Police Department, the doorknob has yet to be located.

But in a review of surveillance footage from the lighthouse, police found a man who appeared to remove the doorknob and place it in the pocket of his cargo shorts.

Officials are asking anyone who can identify him to contact Det. Travis LeGuin at 912-786-5600 or tleguin@cityoftybee.org.

“While it may seem like just a doorknob to some, to all those who love Tybee, it’s an important piece of the island’s history,” the department said. “We’d love to see it back in its rightful home.”