Man arrested after shooting and killing man on Sandfort Road in Phenix City; victim identified

UPDATE: The victim has been identified as 25-year-old David Oliver.

Russell County Coroner Arthur Sumbry says Oliver was pronounced dead at 1:50 p.m. from a single gunshot wound to the head.

He will be sent for autopsy Monday morning.

UPDATE: Phenix City police have arrested a suspect in the shooting death of a man.

61-year-old Steven Ray Harris was arrested and charged with Capital Murder.

On December 15, 2019, around 10: 45 a.m., the Phenix City Police Department responded to a shooting in the 2700 block of Sandfort Road.

When officers arived, they discovered a deceased male, sitting in a vehicle, that had been shot.

The man has not yet been identified.

This case is still an open investigation at this time. Anyone with information about this case please give the Phenix City Police Department a call at (334) 448-2819 or (334) 448 -2835.

PHENIX CITY, Al (WRBL) – Heavy police presence on Sandfort Road and Fairfield Drive.

Phenix City police have crime scene tape blocking one home, between Pine Grove Baptist Church and Sandfort Park.

News 3 is working to get the details of this apparent investigation.

Stay with us.