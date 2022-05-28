GEORGIA (WRBL) – A man has been arrested in Virginia in connection to a child sex abuse case in Georgia. According to a news release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Geoffrey Jerome Heine, age 29, was arrested in Virginia Beach on May 20, 2022.

Heine’s arrest, by the Virginia Beach Police Department, was on behalf of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes (CEACC) Unit.

The investigation into Heine, formerly of Conyers, Ga., began with multiple cypertips from National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) concerning his online activity and online possession of images depicting child sexual abuse material.

Search warrants for Heine’s Conyer home were issued, with investigators seizing electronic devices at the residence.

The electronic devices underwent forensic processing following their seizure. The evidence collected from them led to five arrest warrants being issued for Heine, for the Sexual Exploitation of Children.