Man charged in chase that injured 2 Georgia troopers

FORSYTH, Ga. (AP) – Officials in Georgia said a man lead authorities on a high-speed chase that ended when the man rear-ending a patrol car and injured two troopers.

Furquan Muhammad was arrested Saturday on several charges including, felony fleeing. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said Muhammad fled after a deputy pulled him over for not having a license plate and smelled marijuana in the car.

Georgia State Patrol joined the chase, which ended when Muhammad rear-ended a trooper’s patrol car. Muhammad and four children inside his car were unharmed. Two troopers were hospitalized and later released. Deputies found marijuana, Xanax pills, a gun and cash inside Muhammad’s car.

It’s unclear whether Muhammad had an attorney.