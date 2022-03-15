COWETA COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – More than 30 years after a Georgia woman was killed, her husband has been convicted of her murder. On March 12, 2022, the Coweta County District Attorney’s Office announced Kevin James Lee had been found guilty in the 1991 murder of Ann Margaret Berry.

Lee was found guilty on the counts of Murder and Concealing the Death of Another. He has been sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole, which was the only allowable sentence under the law that applied at the time the crime was committed.

According to the news release from DA John Herbert Cranford, Jr., Berry was reported missing in 1991 and her body was found two decades later in 2011.

In the release, Cranford details evidence and testimony presented during the trial, and events that happened with Berry’s disappearance and murder, with prosecutors maintaining that Berry, a mother of two, was a dedicated to her children and not have abandoned them.

According to the release:

In the spring of 1991, Berry discovered she was pregnant and seemed very excited about it. However, friends and family described the victim’s relationship with Lee as tumultuous, saying the two often argued, and Lee was known to push, slap, and hit Berry. The family said they saw bruises and marks on Berry’s body and face. They also saw holes in the walls of the home where the victim had been thrown into the walls.

On July 4, 1991, Berry asked her sister if she and the children could move in to the sister’s home due to the abuse.

On July 31, 1991, at 8:00 p.m., Berry contacted her sister again. In the background, Berry’s sister heard Lee yelling at Berry and heard the children crying. Berry said she was packing her and the children’s belongings, and would be driving to her sister’s house in about an hour. Berry never made it to her sister’s house and was never heard from again.

Berry’s sister called her multiple times that night and during the next day. She drove by the house, but Berry was no where to be found. When the sister finally spoke with Lee, he said Berry had run off with her boyfriend and left the children.

Within a week, Lee had taken the children and moved to Kansas. When the Berry’s sister went to the home to clean it out, she found Berry’s personal effects including clothing, jewelry, makeup and other items remained in the home.

Following Berry’s disappearance, Lee told inconsistent stories about the victim running away. In addition to the story about the boyfriend, he stated that she left with a white guy in a van, a black guy in a truck, and with a cocaine dealer.

Lee never filed a missing person’s report for his wife. That would be done by Berry’s sister in 1991 and 1997.

On April 15, 2011, Berry’s remains were found. Two boys who lived near Berry’s former home were camping in the woods less than 100 yards behind the home. As they dug a fire pit, they came across a buried plastic bag containing skeletal remains.

The remains were analyzed and determined to be those of Berry.

On May 8, 2012, warrants were obtained against Lee for murder and concealing the death of another. In 2018, Lee was found living in California and arrested. In early 2019 Lee was extradited back to Coweta County.

On March 7, 2022, the case against Lee was brought to trial in the Superior Court of Coweta County. After two days of testimony and evidence, it took the jury one hour to return guilty verdicts against Lee.