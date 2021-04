COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – One person is dead following a shooting this afternoon on Fairview Drive in Columbus.

According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, 26-year-old Dametrius Daniels has been identified as the victim in the shooting. He was pronounced dead at 4:04 pm at St. Francis emergency room.

He is being transported to Atlanta tomorrow for an autopsy. This is the 24th homicide this year.

Stay with News 3 on air and online as we work to gather more details.