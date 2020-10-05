Man faces charges after pointing gun at protesters in downtown Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department (SPD) arrested a man who was caught on camera pointing a gun at protesters in downtown Savannah on Saturday.

A cell phone video circulating social media shows the incident.

According to SPD, a few dozen people were lying down in the road on Bay Street, blocking traffic, around 5:30 p.m. Officers say a man drove by and threw a smoke grenade at the protesters. Then, some of them got up and started hitting his truck.

Police say that’s when 34-year-old Frederick James got out with a gun in his hand and pointed it at the demonstrators.

James is charged with Aggravated Assault and Reckless Conduct.

District 4 Alderman Nick Palumbo tells News 3 that the City of Savannah is working with SCAD to identify protest organizers. Palumbo says there was not a police presence during the demonstration because the city did not know the event was happened.