Man faces charges after pointing gun at protesters in downtown Savannah

Georgia

by: WSAV Staff

Posted: / Updated:

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department (SPD) arrested a man who was caught on camera pointing a gun at protesters in downtown Savannah on Saturday.

A cell phone video circulating social media shows the incident.

According to SPD, a few dozen people were lying down in the road on Bay Street, blocking traffic, around 5:30 p.m. Officers say a man drove by and threw a smoke grenade at the protesters. Then, some of them got up and started hitting his truck.

Police say that’s when 34-year-old Frederick James got out with a gun in his hand and pointed it at the demonstrators.

James is charged with Aggravated Assault and Reckless Conduct.

District 4 Alderman Nick Palumbo tells News 3 that the City of Savannah is working with SCAD to identify protest organizers. Palumbo says there was not a police presence during the demonstration because the city did not know the event was happened.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

80° / 60°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 80° 60°

Tuesday

74° / 64°
A few morning showers
A few morning showers 30% 74° 64°

Wednesday

85° / 64°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 85° 64°

Thursday

78° / 67°
Chance of showers
Chance of showers 40% 78° 67°

Friday

75° / 70°
Cloudy, periods of rain
Cloudy, periods of rain 90% 75° 70°

Saturday

78° / 66°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 78° 66°

Sunday

80° / 63°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 80° 63°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

75°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
75°

77°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
77°

78°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
78°

79°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
79°

79°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
79°

77°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
77°

75°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
75°

71°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
20%
71°

69°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
69°

67°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
67°

65°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
65°

64°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
64°

63°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
63°

62°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
62°

62°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
62°

62°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
62°

61°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
61°

62°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
62°

61°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
61°

62°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
62°

63°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
63°

66°

10 AM
Few Showers
30%
66°

69°

11 AM
Few Showers
30%
69°

71°

12 PM
Cloudy
20%
71°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories