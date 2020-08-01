Man shot after striking other man with jack, runs to LaGrange Police Department for help

LAGRANGE, Ga (WRBL) – LaGrange police are investigating an early Saturday morning shooting.

On Saturday morning around 2 a.m., officers responded to CVS at 300 Morgan Street in reference to a person shot.

Police say Harrison Nixon reported he was at CVS to get some medication when he was approached by a subject he did not know carrying a large metal object, later determined to be a scaffolding foot jack.

Nixon said the subject, identified as Tony Williams, approached him in an aggressive manner as he sat in his truck and began to strike him with the jack.

Nixon said he was in fear for his life so he drew his pistol he was open carrying on his waist and shot Williams in the chest area.

Williams fled the scene on foot and ran to the police department where officers located him and called for an ambulance. He was later transported to Columbus Midtown Medical Center for treatment.

No warrants have been issued at this time.

This incident is still under investigation.

If anyone has any information about this incident please contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706 883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706 812-1000.