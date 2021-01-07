 

 

MATH MVMT succeeds in mobilizing voters for Senate runoffs

Georgia

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – MATH MVMT set up shop in Columbus ahead of the Senate runoffs and were headquartered in a building dubbed the MATH Mansion. On January 6, they were able to reap the rewards of mobilizing voters in Muscogee County and across Georgia. 

Democrats took control of the Senate on Wednesday with a pair of historic victories from Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock.

The MATH MVMT activated over 300 volunteers and had dozens of canvass launches in Columbus and Savannah ahead of these runoff elections. 

“This was the result of so much work,” Thalia Rossitter, Head of Data Strategy for MATH MVMT, said. “There were so many untold amounts of volunteer labor hours going into this, so the end result was very gratifying.” 

During their time in Muscogee County, they knocked on approximately 25,000 doors, which was about half of the Democratic doors in the county. 

“To see the statistics on the results, I think it’s really hard to argue that the MATH MVMT and the MATH Mansion overall didn’t have a statistically significant impact on this race,” Darien Kenner, Internal Affairs Director at MATH MVMT, said. 

The MATH Mansion in Columbus consisted of young people from across the country who decided to come to Georgia and help out with the Senate runoffs.

“Leaving your home environment and just focusing on being a canvasser really brought this into high gear,” Colleen McCarthy, House Lead for MATH MVMT, said. “We were a part of this model of being in a house together, having that schedule and accountability… We definitely had that friendly competition of getting the most doors, the most signs dropped, the most volunteers recruited.”

Following their success in Georgia, the movement is motivated to keep mobilizing voters for future elections across the country. 

“We didn’t just make an impact in this election today but we trained over 200 canvassers and we trained 18 organizers who are going to go back to their communities and continue to have an impact for decades,” Arturo Watts, Founder/Lead Organizer for MATH MVMT, said. “For a youth-led movement those are pretty phenomenal results and those ripple effects are really exciting.”

The MATH MVMT looks to continue their momentum heading into 2021 by working towards developing nationally.

“We’re going to be setting up state chapters around the country as well as chapters at universities around the country,” Watts said. “We’re trying to build a movement that can create positive change and show people that if we organize and get involved, we can create real change.”

