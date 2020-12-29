MATH MVMT working to mobilize voters in Georgia

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – MATH MVMT is working to mobilize voters in Georgia ahead of the January 5 Senate runoff election.

The grassroots organization set up shop in Columbus. MATH stands for Make America Think harder, and their focus is on data-based politics. They’ve created headquarters in Columbus in a house dubbed the “MATH Mansion.”

“A lot of what we’re doing is organizing,” Internal Affairs Director, Darien Kenner, said. “That’s doing phone banking, text banking, trying to get people in the Columbus community to come out and canvass with us, or to really help in any way that they can.”

With the runoffs quickly approaching, they are making their final push to mobilize voters.

“There’s a lot of different jobs that have to be done with this election, and so we kind of encapsulate that all here at this headquarters,” Kenner said.

Beyond Columbus, the organization has now expanded their efforts to Savannah. They have established another MATH Mansion in Savannah and are hoping to replicate their success in Columbus.

“I think we knew that we were making an impact,” Head of Data Strategy, Thalia Rossitter, said. “People were seeing the results that we were getting and saying ‘I want to be a part of that,’ so results, success and a little bit of hope are what led us to expand.”

MATH MVMT will continue to host community events and canvassing events in Georgia all the way up until January 5.

This election will decide whether the Democrats or the Republicans will have control of the Senate. Early Voting started on December 14 and election day is on January 5.