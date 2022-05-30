GEORGIA (WRBL) – May 8, 2022 marked 22 years since a Georgia man was shot and killed in his College Park home. GBI investigators are still looking to bring the killer to justice in the case.

The deadly shooting of Abdaramane Fade happened on May 8, 2000 at around 1:45 p.m.

According to the GBI, Fade was found dead at his residence, located at 2135 Godby Road. Fade lived in Building 47, Apartment 798.

Officials said Fade had been shot in the chest. Prior to the shooting, investigators found Fade and his brother had been arguing and fighting.

Anyone with information on this case should contact the GBI’s Atlanta Office at (770) 388-5019. You can submit a tip online or call the tipline at 1-800-597-8477.