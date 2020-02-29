Mayor Skip Henderson, other public officials inform community about plan to cover Coronavirus

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) – With the overwhelming fear of the Coronavirus spreading throughout the country, the city of Columbus has begun preparations in case there’s an outbreak in the area.

Earlier today, Mayor Henderson and other city officials held a press conference to inform the public about their efforts.

The Mayor and the Columbus Commissioner of Health stood behind that podium and said: “There are no cases of COVID 19 in the state of Georgia.” There are also no quarantines happening in the state of Georgia.

Henderson described a thick manual that has a very detailed plan for the city, that still relevant and active. He says the group behind him has always stayed in touch but recently with new concerns of the virus they increased their meetings.

“This group is going to be having a weekly conference call in order to stay ahead of changes, that could occur by the minutes for this infectious diseases that the CDC is keeping tabs on,” says Henderson.

He noted that he’d like folks to continue “to do what you’re mama told you to do and that is ‘Wash your hands, cover your mouth when you cough or sneeze, and if you feel bad, go home,” He says there is no danger but it is being monitored.

The Health District would like you to know that there’s a difference between the Coronavirus and COVID-19.

The corona is the shape of the virus. COVID-19 is the strain and the only one that the CDC tests for.

Townsend and Henderson say if you go to the doctor and they give you a paper that doesn’t specifically say COVID-19, you have nothing to worry about.

