Med students earn degrees, experience while fighting COVID-19 at MercyMed

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)- MercyMed has a team of college students and recent college grads joining the fight against COVID-19.

The COVID team consists of students transitioning into medical school. They spend their time at the clinic doing the swabbing, testing and scheduling for COVID appointments.

The team includes six members planning to pursue careers in the healthcare profession. These students are getting hands-on experience working on the front lines of the pandemic.

“A lot of times when you tell people that they’re positive or negative, they get emotional… me being out there and kind of helping them, talking to them and comforting them has definitely been one of the benefits and I think it’ll help me be a better physician,” COVID team member Meenal Joshi said.

Team members are getting experience they otherwise might not have gotten in the classroom.

“Even though we’re not prescribing medicine or prescribing treatment, we’re still helping them, interacting with them and giving them the information that we can,” COVID team member James Sherrer said.

According to MercyMed’s Billy Holbrook, Georgia needs more doctors and healthcare professionals right now, especially in rural areas where there are shortages.

“Our goal for them is to equip them and help them develop so that we can help them to meet their goals,” Holbrook said.

Beyond medical experience, MercyMed hopes the COVID team leaves the program equipped with the desire to continue to serve the underserved.