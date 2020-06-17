Megachurch pastor apologizes for ‘white blessing’ comments

Georgia

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

ATLANTA (AP) – A white pastor for an Atlanta megachurch has tearfully apologized for referring to the “blessing of slavery” and suggesting that the phrase “white privilege” could be better understood as a “white blessing.”

Passion City Church pastor Louie Giglio made the comments during a panel discussion on race in America with Chick-fil-A executive and evangelical Christian Dan Cathy and Christian hip-hop artist Lecrae Moore.

Giglio has since apologized amid a storm of criticism, calling the phrase a “horrible choice of words.” He said it was a flawed attempt to explain how white people have benefitted from historical injustices.

