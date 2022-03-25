MOULTRIE, Ga. (WRBL) — A Moultrie resident was sentenced to prison for crimes pertaining to her participation in a methamphetamine trafficking circuit, according to a news release.

Melissa Barrow, 48, pleaded guilty to the distribution of meth and was sentenced to 188 months in prison on March 24. Due to the federal nature of her convictions, she will not be eligible for parole.

The investigation into a drug distribution conspiracy began on Nov. 2020 in the counties of Colquitt and Brooks. This was initially based on information that co-defendant, April Contreras, was selling meth in the area.

Barrow worked under Contreras, and sold meth to a confidential informant (CI). Barrow also collected the drug profits in Contreras’ place.

Over the course of the investigation, officials found Aubrey Thompson, Robert Smith, Corey Haynes and Roderick Smith to also be members of the trafficking ring. In total, this network was accountable for the distribution of somewhere between 1.5 to 4.5 kilograms of meth.

The following Moultrie co-defendants have entered guilty pleas, and await sentencing:

April Contreras, 31, pleaded guilty to “possession with intent to distribute

methamphetamine” on March 10

methamphetamine” on March 10 Corey Haynes, 42, pleaded guilty to “possession with intent to distribute cocaine” on Feb.

2

2 Robert Lee Smith, III, 46, pleaded guilty to “conspiracy to possess with intent to

distribute methamphetamine” on March 17

distribute methamphetamine” on March 17 Roderick Smith, 40, pleaded guilty to “use of a communication facility in furtherance of

a drug trafficking crime” on March 3

Co-defendant Aubrey Thompson pleaded guilty to “possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine” on Dec. 7, 2021. He was sentenced to 96 months imprisonment.

The case was investigated by DEA, FBI, GBI, Georgia State Patrol, Lee County Sheriff’s Office,

Brooks County Sheriff’s Office, Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office and Moultrie Police Department.