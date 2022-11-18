GEORGIA (WRBL) — Memorial services for Georgia Speaker of House David Ralston were announced by the Georgia House of Representatives.

David Ralston died on Wednesday, Nov. 16 at the age of 68.

Ralston’s public memorial services can be found below:

Tuesday, Nov. 22, at 11:00 a.m. until Wednesday, Nov. 23, at 11:00 a.m.

Speaker Ralston lies in state in the Rotunda of the State Capitol

Georgia State Capitol, 206 Washington Street SW, Atlanta



Speaker Ralston lies in state in the Rotunda of the State Capitol Georgia State Capitol, 206 Washington Street SW, Atlanta Friday, Nov. 25, from 2:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.

Visitation at Logan Funeral Home

Logan Funeral Home, 357 Dalton Street, Ellijay



Visitation at Logan Funeral Home Logan Funeral Home, 357 Dalton Street, Ellijay Saturday, Nov. 26, from 2:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.

Visitation at Akins-Cobb Funeral Home

Akins-Cobb Funeral Home, 7871 Blue Ridge Drive, Blue Ridge



Visitation at Akins-Cobb Funeral Home Akins-Cobb Funeral Home, 7871 Blue Ridge Drive, Blue Ridge Sunday, Nov. 27, at 1:00 p.m.

Funeral Service at Fannin County High School Performing Arts Center

Fannin County High School Performing Arts Center, 1 Rebel Circle in Blue Ridge

Condolence letters can be mailed to the Office of the Speaker at:

332 State Capitol

Atlanta, Georgia 30334

To read Ralston’s full obituary, click here.