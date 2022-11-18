GEORGIA (WRBL) — Memorial services for Georgia Speaker of House David Ralston were announced by the Georgia House of Representatives.
David Ralston died on Wednesday, Nov. 16 at the age of 68.
Ralston’s public memorial services can be found below:
- Tuesday, Nov. 22, at 11:00 a.m. until Wednesday, Nov. 23, at 11:00 a.m.
Speaker Ralston lies in state in the Rotunda of the State Capitol
Georgia State Capitol, 206 Washington Street SW, Atlanta
- Friday, Nov. 25, from 2:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.
Visitation at Logan Funeral Home
Logan Funeral Home, 357 Dalton Street, Ellijay
- Saturday, Nov. 26, from 2:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.
Visitation at Akins-Cobb Funeral Home
Akins-Cobb Funeral Home, 7871 Blue Ridge Drive, Blue Ridge
- Sunday, Nov. 27, at 1:00 p.m.
Funeral Service at Fannin County High School Performing Arts Center
Fannin County High School Performing Arts Center, 1 Rebel Circle in Blue Ridge
Condolence letters can be mailed to the Office of the Speaker at:
332 State Capitol
Atlanta, Georgia 30334
To read Ralston’s full obituary, click here.