MercyMed recieves Love Takes Action Award

MercyMed of Columbus received a $50,000 Love Takes Action Award from the New York Life Foundation.

Local New York Life agents Kermit Griner and Lauren Isom nominated Dr. Grant Scarborough of MercyMed Columbus.

“New York Life created the Love Takes Action Award around the idea of ‘Agape’ love, which is love in action, giving selfless love to others, putting other peoples’ needs above your own and building better futures and brighter futures for other people,” Isom said.

The Love Takes Action Award awards $50,000 to local nonprofit organizations and 35 community members across the nation will be honored for their work throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Scarborough exemplifies love taking action in the Columbus community. He and his team of doctors and healthcare professionals use their faith-based medical clinic to provide affordable, quality healthcare to the underserved.

“I started this clinic to care for those who felt left behind by this community, that had no place to go to give them basic healthcare,” Scarborough said. “My goal was to kind of stand in the gap for them, be an advocate for them so they could trust us, and we would be able to help them with their health needs and walk along beside them.”

In addition to primary care, MercyMed recently launched a wellness program that includes physical therapy, exercise and mobility classes, and a farm to promote a healthy lifestyle for their patients.

“I would like to congratulate Grant for doing such a wonderful job and following God’s lead, and just doing what Grant does,” Griner said. “I’m so pleased that others have seen that and have recognized that and are honoring them, not just with their words and comments, but with their dollars.”

The grant will allow MercyMed to respond to the needs of the Columbus community and provide affordable care to the underserved. Scarborough and his team will continue to serve on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.